Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,933 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $191,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

