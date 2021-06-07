Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 605,168 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 605,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.87% of Arrival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARVL. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

ARVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Arrival stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. Arrival has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $37.18.

