Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $9,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $13,913,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $78.03 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.