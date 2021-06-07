Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Allakos by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $89.62 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,709,340 in the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

