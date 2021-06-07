Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 17,822 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

