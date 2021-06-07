Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.