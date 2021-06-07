Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,116 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

