Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1,866.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $68,444,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

