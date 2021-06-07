Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

