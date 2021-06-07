Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,754. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

