Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,380. The company has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

