Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $391.55. 11,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

