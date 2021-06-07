Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 92 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

