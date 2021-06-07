Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

