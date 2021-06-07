Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,231,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

Shares of SMDV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,184 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

