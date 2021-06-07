J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of J2 Global worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J2 Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $127.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.15. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

