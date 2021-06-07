ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $646.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.80 million and the highest is $666.70 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 248,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,440. ITT has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

