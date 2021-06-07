Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

