iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,053,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 411,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,817,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $423.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

