iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Raised by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,263. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29.

