Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.12% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,797. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.68. Genprex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

