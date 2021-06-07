Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 52,788 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

NYSE:ACIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 3,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.