Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 200,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at $2,259,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,212. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.