Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 249,811 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,811 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Splunk were worth $113,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Splunk stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

