Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,901 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $139,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.15. 26,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,050. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

