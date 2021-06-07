IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,669. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,909. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.