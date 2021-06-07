IOG (LON:IOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IOG (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

IOG traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 22.13 ($0.29). 62,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.45. The company has a market capitalization of £106.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. IOG has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

