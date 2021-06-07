Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.13

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 14779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

