Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

PSCH stock opened at $184.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

