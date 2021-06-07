Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

