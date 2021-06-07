Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.03. 1,414,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

