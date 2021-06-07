Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.06

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 192501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.