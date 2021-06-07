Internet Computer Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.92 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $103.56 or 0.00287336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and $140.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00247685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.01187556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.71 or 0.99819109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.01098443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

