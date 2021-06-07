Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $30.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $29.11. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 3,413 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

