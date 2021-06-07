Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells $52,252.12 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.78 on Monday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

