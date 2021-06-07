Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insider Sells $39,987.09 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.36.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

