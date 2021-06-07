Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 250,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,111. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.