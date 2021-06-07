Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $18,870.18 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $18,870.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,426,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,542,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PBYI opened at $11.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.