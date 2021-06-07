Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,747.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68.

NYSE:OSH traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

