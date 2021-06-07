Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.90. 580,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

