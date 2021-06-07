Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells $49,038.25 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jill Putman sold 913 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 20,443 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $721,433.47.

BATS:JAMF opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

