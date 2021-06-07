Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 26,817 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 1.27 on Monday, reaching 27.90. The company had a trading volume of 838,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,502. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

