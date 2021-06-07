Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $76,487.90 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16.

Data I/O stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O Co. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.