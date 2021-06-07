Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $137,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CVNA opened at $279.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.34. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

