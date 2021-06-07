Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

