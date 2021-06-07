Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $798,902.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

Shares of ANET opened at $350.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $352.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

