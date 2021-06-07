Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $798,902.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75.
- On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.
- On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.
Shares of ANET opened at $350.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $352.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.