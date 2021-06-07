Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Penn Bancorp stock remained flat at $$11.33 during trading hours on Monday. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

