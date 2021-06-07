Insider Buying: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Buys 12,100 Shares of Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar acquired 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

Shares of RPHM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,515. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). Research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPHM. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

