Insider Buying: Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

