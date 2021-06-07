Insider Buying: Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quickstep alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.