Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Up to $45.46

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.46, but opened at $47.01. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

